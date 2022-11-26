 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Logitech G502X Review: The best gaming mouse in its segment

Rohith Bhaskar
Nov 26, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

The Logitech G502X is the perfect gaming accompaniment and the mouse feels like it was built for it

Despite the all-plastic and rubber design, the overall build quality does not suffer and feels really solid in the hands.

Logitech's long history with gaming peripherals affords them a holistic view of the market, and the freedom to see which of their products worked and why.

The G502 line-up of gaming mice from the company remained one of its best-selling products from 2016 to 2019, and now the company has updated the line-up, making some welcome changes and offering more flexibility. Does the G502X have what it takes to stand up to its legacy? Let's find out.

Design

The G502's ergonomic design was one of its most vaunted features, and Logitech was smart not to mess with the winning formula too much.

The first thing you immediately feel when you pick up the wired variant of the mouse is how light it is. Logitech has sacrificed RGB to make this possible, which is a bit of a bummer, especially for gamers who like to sync up rigs.