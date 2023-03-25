 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Levi's will use AI-generated models to show off its clothing lines

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Levi's has partnered with Lalaland.ai and says that the aim is to promote "diversity, equity and inclusion"

(Image: LS&Co.)

Levi Strauss & Co., the firm behind the Levi's brand, has announced a partnership with Lalaland.ai, which will see them use the company's technology to create artificial intelligence or AI-generated models, to showcase their clothing line.

According to the press release, lalaland.ai enables fashion brands to create "hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size and skin tone".

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India with Exynos 1330 SoC, 90Hz Display, 6,000 mAh Battery

Levi says that the, "high-quality technology" will help them be create a more diverse and inclusive customer experience.