Levi's will use AI-generated models to show off its clothing lines

Levi Strauss & Co., the firm behind the Levi's brand, has announced a partnership with Lalaland.ai, which will see them use the company's technology to create artificial intelligence or AI-generated models, to showcase their clothing line.

According to the press release, lalaland.ai enables fashion brands to create "hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size and skin tone".

Levi says that the, "high-quality technology" will help them be create a more diverse and inclusive customer experience.

The clothing company says that the AI technology will help by, "supplementing models and unlocking a future where we can enable customers to see our products on more models that look like themselves, creating a more personal and inclusive shopping experience." It made it clear, however, that it does not see AI-generated models as the "sole solution", and they don't see the technology, "fully replace human models".

"We see fashion and technology as both an art and a science," said Dr Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of technology strategy at LS & Co. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Lalaland.ai, a company with such high-quality technology that can help us continue on our journey for a more diverse and inclusive customer experience," added Bolles.

