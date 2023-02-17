 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Lenovo plans job cuts, ‘cost reduction measures’ as revenue slumps 24% in Q3

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

This was Lenovo's second consecutive quarter with a decline in revenue

Last month, market analysis firm Gartner reported that smartphone and PC shipments are expected to fall for the second straight year

As the post-pandemic demand for computers and smartphones weakens, manufacturers are beginning to feel the pinch.

Lenovo reported a 24 percent decline in revenue for Q3 2022/23, its second consecutive quarter with losses. The Chinese technology major reported a decline of 24 percent in revenue to $15.3 billion from the $20.1 billion it earned last quarter.

Also Read | Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023, Gartner says

The company’s pre-tax income saw a 29 percent hit, while net income for the quarter was down 32 percent.