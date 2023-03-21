 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iQOO Z7 5G launched with Snapdragon 782G SoC, 120Hz display alongside iQOO Z7x 5G

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

The iQOO Z7 5G price starts from CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,200), while the iQOO Z7x 5G price in China starts from CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,600).

The iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x 5G have officially been unveiled in China. The two new iQOO Z7 series smartphones arrive in the company’s budget 5G space. iQOO is also set to launch the iQOO Z7 5G in India today.

iQOO Z7 Price

The iQOO Z7 5G price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,400) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,800), respectively. The iQOO Z7 5G is offered in Orange, Black, and Blue colour options. It is worth noting that this isn’t the same model of the iQOO Z7 5G launching in India today.

iQOO Z7x Price