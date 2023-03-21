iQOO Z7 5G launched with Snapdragon 782G SoC, 120Hz display alongside iQOO Z7x 5G

The iQOO Z7 5G and iQOO Z7x 5G have officially been unveiled in China. The two new iQOO Z7 series smartphones arrive in the company’s budget 5G space. iQOO is also set to launch the iQOO Z7 5G in India today.

iQOO Z7 Price

The iQOO Z7 5G price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 19,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,400) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,800), respectively. The iQOO Z7 5G is offered in Orange, Black, and Blue colour options. It is worth noting that this isn’t the same model of the iQOO Z7 5G launching in India today.

iQOO Z7x Price

The iQOO Z7x 5G price in China is set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,600) for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the iQOO Z7x 5G also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,800) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 18,000), respectively. The iQOO Z7x 5G will be offered in the same Orange, Black, and Blue colours. iQOO Z7 5G Specifications

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

The iQOO Z7 5G is powered by Snapdragon 782G SoC paired with the Adreno 642L GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs Android 13 out of the box based on Origin OS 3.0. The iQOO Z7 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with fast 120W charging support. The iQOO Z7 5G sports a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the iQOO Z7 5G gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS support and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16 MP selfie camera. iQOO Z7x 5G Specifications The iQOO Z7x 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs Android 13 out of the box based on Origin OS 3.0. The iQOO Z7x 5G packs a 6,000 mAh battery with fast 80W charging support. The iQOO Z7x 5G sports a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the iQOO Z7x 5G gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a downgraded 50 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone features an 8 MP selfie camera.

Moneycontrol News