iQOO Neo 7 5G vs Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: Which is best smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India this year?

Carlsen Martin
Feb 18, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Check out our full specs comparison between the iQOO Neo 7 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to see who comes out on top.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G was only recently unveiled in India with a sub-30K price tag. However, it isn’t the only smartphone under Rs 30,000 to make its debut in the country this year. The other one being Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

So let’s pit iQOO’s latest mid-ranger against the top dog in the legendary Redmi Note series to find out which is India’s best smartphone under Rs 30,000 in 2023.

iQOO Neo 7 vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Model iQOO Neo 7 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus
Chip MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC
Display 6.78-inch AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.67-inch AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2
Rear Cameras 64 MP Camera with OIS, 2 MP Depth Camera, 2 MP Macro Camera 200 MP Main Camera with OIS, 8 MP Ultrawide Camera, 2 MP Macro Camera
Front Camera 16 MP 16 MP
Battery 5,000 mAh, 120W Charging Support 4,980 mAh, 120W Charging support
 Fingerprint In-Display Side-Mounted
 Starting Price Rs 29,999 Rs 29,999
Design & Build

In terms of their design, not much has changed for the iQOO Neo 7, sporting a traditional smartphone design, similar to that of its predecessor. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, on the other hand, has a flatter, box shaped design as opposed to the rounded design on the Neo 7. In terms of build, the Note 12 Pro Plus’ feel more premium, down to that glass back as opposed to a plastic back on the Neo 7 5G. However, the more premium feel comes at the cost of weight, with the Note 12 Pro+ weighing around 15 grams more. While design is subjective, I’d default to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Display