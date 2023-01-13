 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iQOO 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC now available for purchase in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Jan 13, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

The iQOO 11 5G price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, while the top-end 16GB/256GB model will set you back Rs 64,999.

The iQOO 11 5G was unveiled earlier this week as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC smartphone in India. Now, only days after its launch, the iQOO 11 5G has officially gone on sale in the country.

iQOO 11 5G Price in India 

The iQOO 11 5G price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, while the top-end 16GB/256GB model will set you back Rs 64,999. iQOO is also offering several offers on the iQOO 11 5G through the company’s e-store and Amazon India.

Additionally, customers using ICICI and HDFC bank cards can avail a discount of Rs 5,000, while an additional value exchange is also offered up to Rs 4,000.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G is offered in Alpha (Black) and Legend (BMW Motorsport Theme) colour options. The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and the phone also has a virtual RAM feature that can add an extra 8GB of RAM using your internal storage. Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, will serve as the user interface.