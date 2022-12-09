 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iQOO 11 5G India launch confirmed: Check Specifications, Availability, Expected Price

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

The iQOO 11 series was recently unveiled in China. The flagship line-up included the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO 11 Pro 5G. Both phones opted for the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, iQOO has confirmed the launch of its flagship series in India.

The iQOO 11 5G is launching in India on January 10, 2023. According to reports by MySmartPrice, the iQOO 11 5G will go on sale in India, starting January 13, 2023. As of now, there is no word on whether the company will launch the iQOO 11 Pro in India as the teaser only points to the release on the vanilla model.

iQOO 11 5G Expected Price in India 

The iQOO 11 5G features a starting price of CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 44,900) in China. The iQOO 9T 5G boasts a staring price of Rs 49,999, which leads us to believe that the iQOO 11 5G price in India will start from under Rs 60,000 in the country.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications 

The iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO 11 5G also features the custom V2 imaging chip. The handset runs Android 13-based Origin OS Forest, although the global versions of the devices will use FunTouch OS 13.