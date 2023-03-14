 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iPhone 14 Review: The Good kind of Boring

Carlsen Martin
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

The iPhone 14 offers a minor upgrade over its predecessor and lacks a bit of edge. But does it still earn our recommendation?

On balance, the iPhone 14 is an excellent smartphone and is more-than deserving of the its ‘premium smartphone’ title.

The iPhone 14 series hit the ground running, particularly thanks to the impressive performance of the iPhone 14 Pro models. In our view, it was hard to find a competitor to the iPhone 14 Pro. But while the iPhone 14 Pro models came out of the gate swinging, the same couldn’t be said about the iPhone 14, which received marginal updates over its predecessor.

In our full iPhone 14 review, we’ll see if the marginal changes Apple made to the iPhone 14 make it a worthy successor to the iPhone 13 and if it justifies the higher price tag. But before we get into the iPhone 14 review, it is worth noting that it features a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India, putting it in premium smartphone territory. Before we dive into our review, the iPhone 14 has been available at discounted prices on Flipkart several times since its launch in the country.

Design and Build

First off is the design, which is pretty similar to that of its predecessor. The camera bump on the back is slightly larger than that on the iPhone 13. Additionally, the phone is slightly chunkier, weighing two grams more and measuring 0.15mm thicker than the iPhone 13. However, these are the only differences on the design front, and they aren’t even standout ones, making it extremely difficult to distinguish between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 at a glance.