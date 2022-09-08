iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Price in India, specifications and features compared

Apple dropped two new iPhone Pro models at its recent ‘Far Out’ event. Apple claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the best iPhones yet. While both the new iPhone 14 Pro models share the same specifications, the ‘Max’ variant has a larger display and battery.

But let us see how the Apple iPhone 14 Pro stacks up against last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, which is now priced at Rs 1,19,900. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India. But just how much of a difference is there between the two phones and does it warrant a Rs 20,000 price hike? Let’s find out.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: What's different?

Parameters iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution, Peak Brightness - 1200 nits, HDR10, Dolby Vision 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR LTPO OLED Display with a 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution, Peak Brightness - 2000 nits, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Always-on Display Performance Apple A15 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Rear Camera 12P f/1.5 main camera with Sensor-Shift OIS + 12MP f/1.8 ultrawide camera with 120-degree FoV + 12MP f/2.8 telephoto camera with 3x zoom and OIS 48MP f/1.8 main camera with Sensor-Shift OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with 120-degree FoV + 12MP f/2.8 telephoto camera with 3x zoom and OIS Front Camera 12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth Camera 12MP f/1.9 TrueDepth Camera with Autofocus Face ID Yes Yes IP rating IP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB/1TB 128GB/ 256GB/512GB/1TB Colours Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black Weight 204 grams 206 grams Battery Battery capacity unknown (Rumoured to pack 3,095 mAh battery). Claimed time of up to 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12. NA Fast charging 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging. 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging. Starting Price Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,29,900

While the build quality and overall design of the iPhone 14 Pro are quite similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro, the former has a new notch design. The iPhone 14 Pro is the first to incorporate a new pill-shaped cutout that integrates animations of notifications, widgets, and other background tasks. Apple calls it the ‘Dynamic Island’. It is nice to see Apple switching things around and notch just incorporating an ordinary cut-out like with most Android phones.

Display

The display on the iPhone 14 Pro is mostly the same but there are a few additional features. The iPhone 14 Pro models get an Always-on display feature, which is pretty common on Android phones, but a first for Apple. Additionally, the panel on the 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a peak brightness of 2,000 nits as opposed to 1,200 nits on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Performance

Apple has also improved the chip on the iPhone 14 Pro. Unlike the vanilla iPhone 14 models that use the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Pro has an updated A16 Bionic SoC. The A16 Bionic has faster performance and efficiency cores than the A15 and will likely be the fastest mobile processor on a smartphone. The A16 Bionic also has better connectivity and a more power-efficient modem. The jury is still out on the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro, although we can’t imagine it will be any different from the iPhone 13 Pro.

Connectivity

Additionally, Apple’s new Satellite connectivity allows you to send emergency messages on the iPhone 14 by connecting you directly to a Satellite when you are out of range of a cell tower. Lastly, the iPhone 14 also features crash detection to automatically alert emergency services and close contacts if you experience a severe car crash.

Cameras

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max feature a new 48 MP primary sensor, which is a major leap over the last generation. There are also improvements to the ultrawide and telephoto cameras as well as macro shooting. Additionally, Apple is introducing a new Photonic Engine on all the four iPhone 14 models to further improve camera performance. Lastly, the new 12 MP selfie camera that supports Autofocus. The new selfie camera sensor also offers better low-light photography. And apart from the improved camera hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro also has new photo and video features that are absent in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Is it worth it?

Unlike the vanilla iPhone 14, the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max' models bring a ton of improvements over their predecessors. The iPhone 14 Pro models offer improvements across the board in every department, starting with major changes in the cameras and performance and ending with minor improvements to the display and design. As things stand, Rs 20,000 is too small a gap between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro to not consider going all in for the latter. As things stand, the iPhone 14 Pro is more than worth the extra price.

