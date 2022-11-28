 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intel Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K review: The beast and the mid-tier champion

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Intel improves upon Alder Lake to give Raptor Lake a unique flavor of its own

Codenamed Raptor Lake, Intel's 13th Generation processors build on the foundation laid out by Alder Lake, the previous generation Intel silicon that put the company back in the fight against Team Red.

Like Alder Lake, the new Intel CPUs use a hybrid architecture - a combination of performance and efficiency cores (P-Cores and E-Cores) that split tasks between them for better overall performance.

If Alder Lake was the start of something new, Raptor Lake feels like a refinement of those ideas.

Architectural Changes

Like their predecessors, Raptor Lake CPUs use Intel's 10nm process (Intel 7) for fabrication, and like Alder lake, house P and E Cores.

Superficial similarities aside, numerous changes have been made to squeeze as much performance out of the architecture as possible.