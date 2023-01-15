Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Note 12i (2022) launching in India this month alongside Zerobook Ultra laptop

Infinix is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India this month. The Infinix Note 12i 2022 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will follow the launch of the recently unveiled Infinix Zero 20 Zero Ultra. Infinix will also unveil the Zerobook Ultra consumer notebook.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the expanded feature. The phone runs Android 12 with the XOS 12 skin on top.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Zero 5G 2023 opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro unit. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also boats a headphone jack with Hi-Res audio certification and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Infinix Note 12i (2022)

The Infinix Note 12i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top. The Note 12i sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging support. On the back, the Infinix Note 12i gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and QVGA AI lens. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera up front. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. Infinix Zerobook Ultra The Infinix Zerobook Ultra can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It packs a 70Whr battery and comes with a 100W Type-C power adapter.

