Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Note 12i (2022) launching in India this month alongside Zerobook Ultra laptop

Jan 15, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Infinix has not provided an official launch timeline but we expect to get one in the coming days.

Infinix is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India this month. The Infinix Note 12i 2022 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will follow the launch of the recently unveiled Infinix Zero 20 Zero Ultra. Infinix will also unveil the Zerobook Ultra consumer notebook.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the expanded feature. The phone runs Android 12 with the XOS 12 skin on top.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Zero 5G 2023 opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro unit. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also boats a headphone jack with Hi-Res audio certification and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Infinix Note 12i (2022)