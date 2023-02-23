 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Infinix Smart 7 budget smartphone launched in India with 6,000 mAh Battery, 13 MP Dual Cameras

Carlsen Martin
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

The Infinix Smart 7 price in India is set at Rs 7,299 for the sole 4GB/64GB model.

The Infinix Smart 7 entry-level smartphone has officially been unveiled in India. The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget smartphone with a Unisoc chipset, massive battery, tall display, and USB-C charging.

Infinix Smart 7 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 7 price in India is set at Rs 7,299 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. Infinix’s latest affordable smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart from February 27.

Infinix Smart 7 Specifications 