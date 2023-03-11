Infinix announces 260W wired, 110 wireless fast charging tech; Will arrive on Note smartphones soon

At MWC 2023, Realme revealed a smartphone with the world’s fastest charging at 240W in the form of the Realme GT 3 5G or Realme GT Neo 5 in China. Now, less than a couple of weeks on, it is looking to surpass that. Yes, as insane as surpassing 240W charging support on a smartphone is, Infinix has done so anyway.

Infinix recently announced its new charging tech that will offer 260W charging support on a smartphone as well as a new standard of wireless fast charging at 110W. The company recently showcased the capability of its new charging technology.

Infinix claims that it aimed at providing an all-round fast charging solution, which led to the decision to offer both ultra-fast wired and wireless charging speeds. According to Infinix, the 260W charging solution can power a phone from 0 to 100 percent in less than 8 minutes, while a one minute charge will take the phone from 0 to 25 percent.

Additionally, the 110W wireless charging solution is touted to power a phone from 0 to 100 percent in 16 minutes. The new 260W wired fast charging tech improves on the brand’s 180W Thunder Charge technology. The charging test also showed a charging efficiency of 98 percent, while the 4,400 mAh battery tested retained 90 percent of its efficiency over 1,000 charging cycles.

Infinix has also built a custom cable to carry a current of up to 13A to ensure 260W charging, according to GSMArena. Additionally, the charger uses a combination of GaN material and AHB circuit infrastructure with high power density. Moreover, Infinix has also upgraded the battery to a single 12C battery with a 4-pump circuit design. Moving on to the 110W wireless charging that uses custom-made small-sensitive coils with different architectures. The new 110W wireless adapter is custom-made with a dual-coil design for both vertical and horizontal charging. The station also employs a fan at the base to improve heat dissipation. According to Infinix, its new charging tech will arrive on the next Infinix Note smartphones soon. Also Read: MWC 2023 | Realme GT3 with 240W fast charging launched globally

Carlsen Martin