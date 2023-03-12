 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India presents tremendous opportunity in areas of deep technology and technology driven transformation

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

"I am very convinced about the opportunity in India, and I saw this when I was in the Obama administration," said Arun Kumar, former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS) in the Obama Administration.

India, which is now moving fast up the value chain from low-cost software services to manufacturing, offers tremendous opportunity in the areas of deep technology and technology driven transformation, according to eminent experts.

Currently, a Managing Partner with Celesta Capital, Kumar says this is driven by some good fundamentals, availability of international-standard talent, digital has become ubiquitous, making ground for tremendous amount of innovation; advance manufacturing, which makes India competitive in manufacturing and finally advancement of India-US relationship under the Modi-Biden leadership.

"Overall, it’s a very upbeat story on India," Kumar said during a recently concluded TechSurge conference in the Silicon Valley presented by Celesta Capital at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley.