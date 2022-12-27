 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India makes USB Type-C charging mandatory for device makers from March 2025

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

The common charger directive will kick in three months after the EU for smartphones. Laptop makers have up to 2026 to comply

Device manufacturers have been given a deadline of March 2025, to ensure the products they sell in India have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Called the common charger directive, device manufacturers will have to ensure that they follow a common USB Type-C wired charging standard.

The European Union (EU) has already given a deadline of December 28, 2024 to device manufacturers for compliance, and the mandate will be enforced a few months after that in India, starting March 2025.

"There is a global supply chain at play when it comes to chargers, therefore we have to align ourselves with the global timeline," said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, ministry of consumer affairs, speaking with The Economic Times.

"In India the directive will kick in three months after the European Union," he added.

The Indian Government has also formed another sub group to examine the feasibility of having a common charger standard for wearables sold in India.