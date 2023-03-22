 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HP Pavilion Aero 13 thin and light laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, 2.5K display

Carlsen Martin
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

The HP Pavilion Aero 13.

HP has officially unveiled a new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop in India. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 arrives in India with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and Radeon Graphics.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Price in India

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 price in India starts from Rs 72,999 for the Ryzen 5 variant or Rs 82,999 for the Ryzen 7 model. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 comes in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colour options.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Specifications