Honor Magic Vs foldable smartphone launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All you need to know

The Honor Magic Vs is the latest foldable smartphone from the company and succeeds the Honor Magic V. The Honor Magic Vs was unveiled in China alongside the company’s flagship Honor 80 series.

Honor Magic Vs Price

The Honor Magic Vs price in China is set at CNY 7,499 (Roughly Rs 85,800) for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Honor Magic Vs also comes in a 12GB/256GB and a 12GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 7,999 (Roughly Rs 91,500) and CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,02,900), respectively.

The Honor Magic Vs is offered in Azure, Burning Orange, and Bright Black colours. Additionally, the Honor Magic Vs Prestige Edition price is set at CNY 10,888 (Roughly Rs 1,24,450). The Prestige Edition is available in Phoenix Feather Gold and Bright Black colours.

Honor Magic Vs Specifications

The Honor Magic Vs is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. However, the Ultimate (Prestige) Edition comes with 16GB of RAM. The Prestige Edition Magic Vs will also work with Honor’s new stylus titled the “Magic Pen”. The phone runs on the recently announced MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12.

The Honor Magic Vs has a 7.9-inch OLED screen when unfolded with a 2272 x 1984-pixel resolution. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. You also get a 6.45-inch OLED cover screen with a 2560 x 1080-pixel resolution. The outer display features a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The external display boasts a tall 21.3:9 aspect ratio, while the main inner screen features a wide 10.3:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the Honor Magic Vs gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a macro lens and an 8 MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. The cover display has a 16 MP selfie camera, although there’s no mention of camera specifications of the front camera on the inner display. The Honor Magic Vs packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Honor says the new hinge design on the Magic Vs is "carefully crafted with a single-piece processing technology", ensuring a crease-free experience. Honor has also tested the hinge and claims it can withstand 400,000 folds, which is significantly higher than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

