Honor Magic Vs foldable smartphone launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All you need to know

Nov 24, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

The Honor Magic Vs is the latest foldable smartphone from the company and succeeds the Honor Magic V. The Honor Magic Vs was unveiled in China alongside the company’s flagship Honor 80 series.

Honor Magic Vs Price 

The Honor Magic Vs price in China is set at CNY 7,499 (Roughly Rs 85,800) for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Honor Magic Vs also comes in a 12GB/256GB and a 12GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 7,999 (Roughly Rs 91,500) and CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,02,900), respectively.

The Honor Magic Vs is offered in Azure, Burning Orange, and Bright Black colours. Additionally, the Honor Magic Vs Prestige Edition price is set at CNY 10,888 (Roughly Rs 1,24,450). The Prestige Edition is available in Phoenix Feather Gold and Bright Black colours.

Honor Magic Vs Specifications 

The Honor Magic Vs is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. However, the Ultimate (Prestige) Edition comes with 16GB of RAM. The Prestige Edition Magic Vs will also work with Honor’s new stylus titled the “Magic Pen”. The phone runs on the recently announced MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12.