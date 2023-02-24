 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Hogwarts Legacy sells 12 million copies within two weeks of launch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Publisher Warner Bros. Games announced that this was their biggest global launch

(Image Courtesy: Warner Bros. Games)

Warner Bros Games has announced that Hogwarts Legacy has sold 12 million copies in the first two weeks since launch.

This makes it the biggest global launch for the publisher, with the game earning $850 million in revenue from sales on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

As Variety reports, the game is based on the Harry Potter franchise by JK Rowling, and also set a record on the streaming platform Twitch, with 1.28 million peak concurrent views at launch.

Also Read | 25 years of Harry Potter: JK Rowling recalls seeing ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ in book shop for the first time.