Here are the large language models that are shaping the future of AI

Rohith Bhaskar
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

Large Language Models are vast deep neural networks that are massive in size and scope. When you interact with a conversational AI chatbot, these models help process your prompts.

Large Language Models (LLM) are the backbone of many Natural Language Processing (NLP) networks like ChatGPT or Bard.

When you interact with a conversational AI chatbot, LLMs help process your prompts. They help the AI understand your text, break down the meanings of your words, and establish context to generate a response.

Advancements in the field of neural networks have led to more complex systems that are the key to realising the full potential of AI.

