Graphic design platform Canva introduces new generative AI tools

Canva Inc., the Australian design software company, has introduced Generative AI tools to its graphic design platform, Canva.

As reported by Bloomberg, the new tools will allow users to create presentations and slides by telling the AI what they want with a description.

The idea behind the new tools is to make graphics, slides, and advertising materials accessible to those without professional knowledge.

A new hub will be added to Canva's Visual Worksuite that will provide employees tools that allow them to create material, which will remain consistent with their organisation's brand design. Organisations can create a Brand Kit, with company assets such as logos, colors, and guidelines that can be easily accessed within shared folders. Similarly, Brand Templates and Folders allow employees to generate new material with existing assets.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Administrators can approve designs based on relevancy and scrap duplicate drafts all from within one interface. A Magic Replace Tool allows users to replace one art asset across multiple designs. With Magic Design, users can generate a brand-new template based on a photograph. Simply drag and drop the photo in the editor, select what style you want the template in, and the AI figures out the rest. The Draw tool will now quickly smooth over rough shapes by recognising what you are attempting to draw. This feature will also be updated in the future with the ability to turn rough sketches into fully realised illustrated designs. Translate will automatically select text from your designs and convert them into different languages. Canva says there are over 100 languages to choose from. Magic Eraser lets you quickly chop out elements from the design you don't want, and Magic Edit lets you swap out an aspect of the design with another one. It can also generate AI-based images at a single click based on your description. Beat Sync automatically matches your music to the footage you are editing, and Canva says it, "aligns your footage to the beat of your soundtrack". Also Read | Argentina's inflation problem stumped ChatGPT Magic Write allows you to come up with, "speeches to SEO-friendly blog posts, and original poems" and Canva has updated its Text to Image tool with higher quality outputs. Canva says it has, "increased the resolution of images by 16 times while reducing generation speed by around 68%." Create an Animation lets animators draw a rough outline of the path they want an object to take and the AI will automatically generate that animation smoothly. Speaking with Bloomberg, Canva's chief product officer, Cameron Adams said that it was, "the biggest deployment of AI for graphical design within its industry."

