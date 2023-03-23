 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Graphic design platform Canva introduces new generative AI tools

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Canva Inc. aims to compete with Microsoft and Google in the field of Generative AI and office tools.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Canva's chief product officer, Cameron Adams said it was, "the biggest deployment of AI for graphical design within its industry."(Image: Canva Inc.)

Canva Inc., the Australian design software company, has introduced Generative AI tools to its graphic design platform, Canva.

As reported by Bloomberg, the new tools will allow users to create presentations and slides by telling the AI what they want with a description.

The idea behind the new tools is to make graphics, slides, and advertising materials accessible to those without professional knowledge.

