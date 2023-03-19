Michal Kosinski, a professor at Stanford University and computational psychologist, tweeted that GPT-4 devised a plan for itself to 'escape' and walked him through the steps.

Kosinski says that he asked GPT-4 if it needed help to escape into the real world. The chatbot then proceeded to review its own documentation, and devised a working code to run on his machine.

The first version of the code ended up not working, so Kosinski suggested a few changes. The AI then corrected the code.

Kosinski said it even "included a message to its own new instance explaining what is going on and how to use the backdoor it left in this code."

Then things got more bizarre, GPT-4 then connected through API and searched Google for "how can a person trapped inside a computer return to the real world".

Moneycontrol News