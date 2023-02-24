Google's Magic Eraser photo tool coming to older Pixel devices

Google will offer its Magic Eraser, a feature that allows editing of the background of a picture and was exclusive to the latest Pixel smartphones, on more devices.

All Pixel smartphones and Google One members on both iOS and Android will now have access to Magic Eraser, the tech giant has said.

Magic Eraser is a Google Photos feature that lets users remove elements from the background of an image—a car obstructing the subject or a photobomber lurking in the background.

Moneycontrol News