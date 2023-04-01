 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google's Bard will switch to a more powerful language model

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Google's Bard, playing catch up with OpenAI's ChatGPT, has got mixed reviews, with users saying its answers are not as detailed or sensitive as those of its rivals

(Image: Getty Images)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that Bard, the tech giant's answer to the popular ChatGPT, will switch over to a more powerful language model, as generative AI emerges as the new tech frontier.

In The New York Times podcast Hard Fork, Pichai said Bard would move from the LaMDA model it uses to a larger PaLM model.

"We clearly have more capable models," said Pichai. "Pretty soon, maybe as this goes live, we will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, so which will bring more capabilities, be it in reasoning, coding."