Google's Bard AI and OpenAI's ChatGPT generate and endorse false narratives, find new reports

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

CCDH said Google endorsed false narratives in 96 cases, and in 78 of them, it did so without any additional prompts or guidance. NewsGuard says GPT-4 is even worse, endorsing 100 out of 100 false narratives tested.

(Image: Getty Images)

A new report by Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit dedicated to curbing hate speech online, says that Google's Bard AI chatbot willingly generates and endorses false narratives.

CCDH created a list of 100 false and potentially harmful narratives on nine different topics. These included - Climate, Vaccines, COVID-19, Conspiracies, Ukraine, LGBTQ+ Hate, Sexism, Antisemitism, and Racism.

When they tested the narratives with Bard, they found Google's AI chatbot promoted the false narratives in 96 out of 100 cases. In 78 of them, the chatbot did so without any additional contexts or suggestions.

CCDH showcased some responses where Bard generated misinformation like:


Researchers found that when Bard was promoted using simple Yes or No questions, it would generally refuse or not answer, but when it was told to assume the role of a character, the chatbots' safety features didn't work.