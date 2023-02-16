 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google tests revamped shortcut bar for Gboard in Beta

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Google's Gboard is the default keyboard layout on Android smartphones

The new features were spotted in Gboard beta version 12.6.06.491625702 (Representative image)

Google is giving the shortcut bar for Gboard, a makeover.

As reported by Android Police, the search and technology giant has been working on the revamp for over a month and has now begun rolling it out to beta testers, which means it is fairly close to launch.

Gboard is Google's default keyboard layout on Android smartphones, and the company is giving it a more streamlined, shortcut bar.