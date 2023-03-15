Google strengthens foothold in AI market with new bot-backed features

Google announced an array of new artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features for customers of its cloud-computing business, Google One. The tech giant is fighting for dominance in the field of AI with rivals such as Microsoft and the startup, OpenAI.

Google claimed in its blog post released on March 14 that Google Cloud will bring businesses and governments the ability to generate text, images, code, videos, audio, and more from simple natural language prompts, using the power of decades of Google’s research, innovation, and investment in AI.

Here's how Google's new AI-backed features are likely to empower the user.

Enhancing Google Workspace with AI

Google said in its blog post that it has added a set of Al-backed writing features in its Google Workspace ecosystem which comprises of popular software such as Docs, Sheets and Gmail. The features will be tested out in the coming weeks. For the initial tests, the AI capabilities will be available in English in the US.

Talking about the post-testing phase Google said that it will eventually make the features available to a broader user base. “From there, we'll iterate and refine the experiences before making them available more broadly to consumers, small businesses, enterprises, and educational institutions in more countries and languages,” said

Google, talking about its plans to bring out additional AI features to Workspace later this year, including formula generation in Sheets, automatically generated images in Slides and note-taking in Meet.



AI-Assisted Writing One of the most game-changing features presented by Google is the chatbot that will be integrated into its workspace services such as Gmail and Google Docs. This feature will enable users to generate drafts from the software by typing a prompt or a topic on which they would like something to be written about. The company mentioned that users can also make changes to the tone of the message. Some practical applications of this feature include the ability to get assistance while replying to emails, to rewrite the text in Docs and to bring

the generate images, audio and video in Slides to deliver more impactful presentations. The assistance in data processing can help in obtaining insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation in Google Sheets. "With all this in mind, we're designing our products in accordance with Google's Al Principles that keep the user in control, letting Al make suggestions that you're able to accept, edit, and change. We'll also deliver the corresponding administrative controls so that IT is able to set the right policies for their organisation," Google said. Startup Boost Google's Vertex AI claims to 'level the playing field' with the help of generative AI. This feature will provide Application programming interface (API) access to Google's foundation models for developers. This in turn will reduce the massive and prohibitive data requirements these technologies usually entail. Google said in its blog post, "Vertex AI will empower builders and innovators of all kinds, from data scientists to self-taught developers, to create the next generation of startups." Digital assistants and bots are not just capable of generating content but also have the ability to connect to purchasing and provisioning systems. Using Generative AI organizations can build apps that infer the intent of a user's question, surface proprietary data alongside relevant information from the foundation model, and serve responses with the required citations and attributions, all while ensuring data isolation and sovereignty. A practical use for this can be in helping customers with their queries using AI-generated replies.

