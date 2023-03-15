 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google strengthens foothold in AI market with new bot-backed features

Ayush Khar
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Google has announced a slew of AI backed features to empower Google Cloud users, these features use Generative AI's ability to generate text, images, code, videos, audio, and more from simple natural language prompts.

Representative Image

Google announced an array of new artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features for customers of its cloud-computing business, Google One.  The tech giant is fighting for dominance in the field of AI with rivals such as Microsoft and the startup, OpenAI.

Google claimed in its blog post released on March 14 that Google Cloud will bring businesses and governments the ability to generate text, images, code, videos, audio, and more from simple natural language prompts, using the power of decades of Google’s research, innovation, and investment in AI.

Here's how Google's new AI-backed features are likely to empower the user.

Enhancing Google Workspace with AI

Google said in its blog post that it has added a set of Al-backed writing features in its Google Workspace ecosystem which comprises of popular software such as Docs, Sheets and Gmail. The features will be tested out in the coming weeks. For the initial tests, the AI capabilities will be available in English in the US.