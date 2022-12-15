 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google Pixel 7 Review: The new Pixel combines good performance with a smart camera

Mala Bhargava
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

It may not have everything the more advanced Pixel 7 Pro does, but this smartphone is very much value for money

When Google launched, not one, but both of its Pixel phones in India this year, both smartphones went into high-demand mode on Flipkart.

For one, with all the frill-filled Chinese devices launched on a weekly basis, users appreciate the straightforward Android experience of a Google phone.

So strong is that appreciation that they consider it worthwhile sacrificing the extreme maximized hardware specs you could get for this price, Rs 59,999.

And then, there’s that Pixel camera. For the past several generations of the Pixel phone, Google has taken a different approach to cameras and photography, choosing to do with software and AI what others have tried to do with hardware-stuffing. The result has been quite game changing.

For the more advanced computational photography experience, one would need to buy the Pixel 7 Pro at Rs 84,999.

Surprising as it may seem to photography lovers, not everyone needs to fiddle around with multiple lenses or settings, preferring instead to just point and shoot. And that’s something the Pixel 7’s primary camera does more reliably than most, invariably rewarding its user with a clean, bright image with punchy colors.