Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 2022: What are the differences; Which one should you buy?

Google recently launched the budget Pixel 6a in the US. And the Pixel 6a is set to make its way to other markets soon. Google even announced that the Pixel 6a would be launching in India later this year.

We expect the Pixel 6a’s price in India to fall in the sub-40K segment considering the handset is priced at $449 (Roughly Rs 34,800) in the US. This will put the Pixel 6a at odds with Apple’s iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 5G (Review). In our comparison, we will see the differences between both Apple and Google’s 2022 budget smartphones to see which one comes out on top.

iPhone SE 3 vs Pixel 6a

Pixel 6a iPhone SE 2022 5nm Google Tensor SoC 5nm Apple A15 Bionic Soc 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Display with HDR 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina Display 6GB RAM / 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage 4GB RAM (Unadvertised) / 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Storage 12.2 MP with PDAF & OIS + 12 MP Ultrawide Rear Cameras 12 MP with PDAF & OIS Rear Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 Front Camera 7 MP, f/2.2 Front Camera 4410 mAh Battery with 18W Charging 2018 mAh Battery (Unadvertised) with 20W Charging, 7.5W Wireless Charging IP67 Rating IP67 Rating Android 12 iOS 15 Starting Price - $449 (Roughly Rs 34,800) Starting Price - $379 (Roughly Rs 29,450)

The question of design is a no-brainer, with the Pixel 6a looking the more modern of the two phones. Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) has a washed outlook, which is clearly behind the times. The only edge the iPhone has here is its glass back as compared to the plastic back on the new Pixel. However, even that isn’t enough to save the iPhone SE (2022), making the Pixel 6a the better-looking phone by a mile.

Another area where Apple has fallen well behind the curve is in the display department. Not only does the Pixel 6a have a bigger display, but the panel itself has a higher resolution and uses superior OLED technology. It is worth noting that the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz panel is underwhelming by Android standards.

While both the Pixel 6a and iPhone SE 3 use proprietary flagship chips, Apple’s A15 Bionic is the gold standard for smartphone SoCs, giving Apple a clear edge in the performance department. On the software side, it is anyone’s game and will likely depend on personal preference, but Apple does offer five years of OS updates, which is the highest of any smartphone.

We have tested the camera on the iPhone SE (2022), and it is safe to say that it does stand out from the crowd in the segment. However, Google phones are also known for their camera capabilities, while the Pixel 6a also has an ultrawide shooter, which is one more than the iPhone SE 3. I will say that Apple does have a much better reputation in the video department, although the incorporation of an ultrawide camera makes it the clear winner here.

The Pixel 6a also has a much larger battery than the iPhone SE (2022), which was a cause of concern for Apple. Despite Apple’s better battery management, the smaller battery capacity of the iPhone SE (2022) doesn’t guarantee all-day usage.

When it comes to pricing, the iPhone SE 2022 has a clear advantage over the Pixel 6a. However, the iPhone SE 3 has been out for a while now and has received a price cut since its inception. Additionally, the iPhone SE 2022 features a starting price of Rs 43,900 in India. And while Google won't release the Pixel 6a until later this year, we do believe it will debut at around the same price as the iPhone SE 2022.