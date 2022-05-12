Google I/O 2022 | Google Pixel Buds Pro launched with active noise cancellation

The recently concluded Google I/O 2022 witnessed some major hardware announcements. The Google Pixel 6a and Google Buds Pro were the two devices launched by the search giant. But Google also teased the design of its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Price

The Pixel Buds Pro is priced at $199.99 (Roughly Rs 15,500). The Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are available in Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal colour options. The buds will go on sale on July 21.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Features

The Pixel Buds Pro are the first earbuds from the company to support active noise cancellation (ANC). Google built its ANC with a custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms. The Pixel Buds Pro earbuds use Silent Seal to help maximise the amount of noise that’s cancelled.

The Pixel Buds Pro is equipped with a custom 11mm driver, while the Volume EQ automatically adjusts the audio tuning based on the volume level. Google’s latest Pixel earbuds also come with a transparency mode to allow users to listen to ambient noise. The Google Pixel Buds Pro delivers up to seven hours of battery life with ANC and 11 hours without it.

With the case, the buds offer a total of 20 hours of battery life with ANC and up to 31 hours without it. The earbuds also support wireless charging. The Google Pixel Buds Pro features touch controls, beamforming microphones, a voice accelerometer, wind-blocking mesh covers, Google Assistant support, and real-time translation. They also come with an IPX4 rating, while the case is IPX2 rated.

