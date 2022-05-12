Google I/O 2022 | Google Pixel 6a arrives with Tensor chip, India launch could take place by July end

The Google Pixel 6a has officially been revealed at the company’s big I/O 2022 event. The Google Pixel 6a is a more affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a arrives at the same price as the last generation Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 6a Price

The Google Pixel 6a’s price is set at $449 (Roughly Rs 34,800). The Pixel 6a comes in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The Pixel 6a will be available for purchase in a host of North American, European, and Asian countries. As of now, there is no information if the Google Pixel 6a will be available in India.

The Pixel 6a is available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options. The phone will go on sale from July 21 and will make its way to stores on July 28. Known Tipster, Yogesh Brar claims that the Pixel 6a India launch will take place by the end of July. Brar also said that the Pixel 6a's price will fall around the 40K mark, while the device will be sold on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, the same chip powering the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The chip is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also equipped with the Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with an underwhelming 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6a’s screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, while the phone opts for a plastic back. The Pixel 6a packs a 4410 mAh battery that supports 18W USB-PD fast charging. The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and offers five years of security updates.

For optics, the Pixel 6a gets a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP dual-pixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture that supports OIS and a 12.2 MP ultrawide unit that is similar to that on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. On the front, the Pixel 6a opts for an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

