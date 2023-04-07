Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI will 'absolutely' become part of Search

Tech giant Google may not have set a date for integrating AI into Search but CEO Sundar Pichai has promised it will happen, as the company faces the biggest threat to its dominance from Microsoft, which has had a head start with Bing.

In an interview to The Wall Street Journal, Pichai said the search and technology giant would add conversational AI to Google Search.

“Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” said Pichai, referring to large language models which form the foundation of machine learning and are at the heart of the AI battle.

Google’s online search business faces its biggest test in decades. Microsoft has stolen the march by partnering with OpenAI to exclusively use its GPT language models, which power the hugely popular ChatGPT chatbot.

Moneycontrol News