Gmail's to roll out 'Material You' redesign for everyone

Gmail's new Material You redesign will be going live for everyone in the coming weeks. Google has updated the familiar Gmail interface with the design language, and made it easier to switch between several apps from one location.

First in the list of changes is the new side panel, which will allow users to switch between Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meet. Called the "Integrated View", the side panel makes it easier to switch between the apps by simply clicking on the icons.

Google said the Integrated View will only be enabled for those who have Chat enabled on their Gmail accounts. New filter buttons will be displayed prominently on the top and help narrow down your flooded inbox to topics you care about.

These new filters called "search chips" will enable users to sort mail using queries like "has attachment" and "is unread". Advanced search can still be used to narrow down the inbox further.

These filters, which would only toggle when you searched for a mail, will now be neatly arranged at the top, doing away with that one extra step needed to get to them.

Gmail will now make contextual search suggestions, and the company said it has improved contextualisation immensely. Google will, for instance, prioritise first names and email addresses when looking for contacts, and Gmail will consider your conversations with the contact to show personalised suggestions.

In case there are two people with the same name, Gmail will consider who you have been conversing with more and show their name on top.

If you don't like the new design, you can still go back to the old one using a new quick settings button, which will then ask you to confirm if you want to go back to the old design.