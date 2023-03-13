 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GM confirms plans for a ChatGPT-like assistant to help drivers

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

The assistant will make use of Microsoft's Azure cloud services

GM's vice-president, Scott Miller, told Semafor that the assistant would be more advanced than simple voice-activated inputs you see in cars today. (Image: Reuters)

General Motors (GM) has confirmed that it is working on a virtual assistant for drivers in upcoming models of its cars.

The company shared confirmation of its plans to Reuters after Semafor reported the story. The assistant will be a broad part of its portfolio including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and trucks.

The assistant will be based on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, which has partnered with OpenAI to make use of technology that powers ChatGPT for its Bing AI chatbot.