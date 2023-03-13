GM confirms plans for a ChatGPT-like assistant to help drivers

General Motors (GM) has confirmed that it is working on a virtual assistant for drivers in upcoming models of its cars.

The company shared confirmation of its plans to Reuters after Semafor reported the story. The assistant will be a broad part of its portfolio including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and trucks.

The assistant will be based on Microsoft's Azure cloud service, which has partnered with OpenAI to make use of technology that powers ChatGPT for its Bing AI chatbot.

Moneycontrol News