Github's OpenAI-powered Copilot for Business now available for $19 per month

After a short beta test, GitHub has announced that its enterprise AI code completion tool, Copilot for business, is now available for $19 per month.

Copilot, developed in partnership with OpenAI, is an AI-based coding tool, that can analyze programming code and recommend new lines, run tests on existing code and create complex algorithms.

In a blog post, Github said that over 400 organizations were already using Copilot for Business and it was already generating 46 percent of code across all programming languages, and, "61 percent among developers using Java".

Moneycontrol News