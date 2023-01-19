Garmin Instinct Crossover, Instinct Crossover Solar multisport smartwatch launched in India with up to 70 days of battery life

Garmin has unveiled a new smartwatch in India. The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a fully analog rugged GPS multisport smartwatch. It is worth noting that the only differences between the Garmin Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar is the difference in battery life as the latter supports solar charging.

Garmin Instinct Crossover, Instinct Crossover Solar Price in India

The Garmin Instinct Crossover price in India is set at Rs 55,990. The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar price in India is set at Rs 61,990. The Garmin Instinct Crossover and Crossover Solar will be available in India from January 20 through Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com, and several offline retailers – Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, and Sports stores.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Features

The Instinct Crossover delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities which allows users to record key health metrics such as Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view. Key fitness features on the watch include VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, HRV Status, Recovery Time, and more.

Garmin’s new RevoDrive analog hand technology delivers accurate timekeeping even in the harshest activities and environments. Garmin also says that the new Revo Drive will help ensure autocalibration to keep users precisely on time during an extreme adventure. The watch provides GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, and TracBack routing. The new Instinct Crossover comes with thermal and shock resistant built to MIL-STD-810, chemically strengthened Scratch Resistant Lens and 10 ATM (100 meters) water rating. The Garmin Instinct Crossover delivers up to nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 110 hours in GPS mode. Additionally, the Solar model can provide up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE