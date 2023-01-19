 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Garmin Instinct Crossover, Instinct Crossover Solar multisport smartwatch launched in India with up to 70 days of battery life

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

The Garmin Instinct Crossover price in India is set at Rs 55,990. The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar price in India is set at Rs 61,990.

Garmin has unveiled a new smartwatch in India. The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a fully analog rugged GPS multisport smartwatch. It is worth noting that the only differences between the Garmin Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar is the difference in battery life as the latter supports solar charging.

Garmin Instinct Crossover, Instinct Crossover Solar Price in India

The Garmin Instinct Crossover price in India is set at Rs 55,990. The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar price in India is set at Rs 61,990. The Garmin Instinct Crossover and Crossover Solar will be available in India from January 20 through Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com, and several offline retailers – Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, and Sports stores.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Features

The Instinct Crossover delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities which allows users to record key health metrics such as Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view. Key fitness features on the watch include VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, HRV Status, Recovery Time, and more.