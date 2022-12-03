The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

When Apple unveiled the AirPods (along with the iPhone 7) back in 2016, it would have been difficult to imagine just how ubiquitous wireless earbuds would become. It might have started as a convenience category — earbuds which finally allowed you to "cut the cord" and stay unhindered whether you’re at the gym or constantly on calls on the go. It’s no longer just about convenience; that’s a given now. TWS Bluetooth earbuds have upped their acoustic game, improved battery life and longevity as well as ushered in innovations that have impacted call quality. It’s why they’re outselling all other categories of headphones. These are our favourite earbuds from 2022:

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

One of the best looking TWS earbuds with its unique matte finish and a cool bora purple colour option. It’s also one of the best this year on the acoustic front (especially for Samsung users who can experience 24-bit Hi-Fi audio). A vent on the inside of each of the buds helps relieve pressure. The buds are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessor (the Buds Pro) that also make them comfortable for longer periods of time. Call quality gets a boost with three high SNR mics and increased wind shield area that filters out 40 per cent more unwanted noise.

Price: Rs 17,999

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s first buds with ANC are a great option for Android users. A 20-second ear seal test is all you need to get started. Google’s Silent Seal process kicks in and adapts to your unique ear shape to minimise sound leakage. The Pro benefits from Google’s digital signal processing and noise cancelling to create a stellar soundstage. There’s also Volume EQ, a feature that adapts dynamically to your listening volume, making subtle changes to the frequency curve as you change the volume. And then there are Google smarts like Live Translate and seamless Google Assistant integration.

Price: Rs 18,990

Nothing Ear Stick

It makes our list for its cutting edge design that breaks the clutter. It’s the funky, cylindrical charging case that is likely to grab a lot of attention. It’s not just the edgy design, the case is a practical option and can slip into those skinny jeans. Nothing has kitted these buds with 12.6 mm custom dynamic drivers that don’t jar even at high volumes. We like the fast charging feature — you get two hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Price: Rs 8,499

Bose Sport

Our pick for active lifestyles when you work and train hard. It’s not just the sweatproof-form factor, it’s also the unique umbrella shaped tip and extended flexible wing that keep these buds securely in place. You get three sizes of Bose’s proprietary StayHear Max tips, for that snug fit and a tight seal ear canal to block ambient noise. These buds are created with soft silicone, ensuring there’s less pressure on sensitive parts of your ear. Aside from Bose’s signature volume-optimised Active we also dig "Spotify Tap"; that takes you straight back to your last listening session.

Price: Rs 15,099

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

It's easily the best top-of-the-line options for iPhone users and a long overdue upgrade over the first gen AirPods Pro from 2019. The big story is the new H2 chip with a new low distortion driver. Apple claims that ANC (Active Noise cancellation) on the 2022 Pro is twice as good. There’s a clever new "Adaptive Transparency" feature that allows you to tune into external surroundings better. There are other handy touches, too. You can use your Apple Watch charger to charge these buds wirelessly while battery life gets better; it's now 30 hours for the case.

Price: Rs 26,900

Sony WF-LS900N

Sony’s TWS Earbuds have been among our favourite TWS buds for their noise cancellation abilities. These buds come with a unique new "Never Off" wearing experience with terrific noise cancellation. The Adaptive Sound Control feature automatically adjusts to whatever you do, you can enjoy smart features such as speak to chat. A five-minute "quick charge" gives you 60 minutes of playback. These buds manage 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. They’re the perfect gaming accessory with immersive sound thanks to Sony’s sensor and spatial sound technology.

Price: Rs 16,990

Sennheiser’s CX Plus

This will probably be our pick for under Rs 15,ooo for audiophiles. Sennheiser plays up the 7mm driver that combines with its proprietary True Response transducer to deliver high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. Build quality is refined; no surprises here. These buds are also comfortable for long hours — just in case you’re on a long flight for that year-end holiday. You don’t have to worry about battery drains even with active noise cancellation. The CX Plus delivers 24 hours of battery life with ANC.

Price: Rs 12,890

OPPO Enco X2

OPPO is pitching the Enco X2 as a earbud equivalent of a Hi-Fi speaker. It has co-developed these TWS Earbuds with Dynaudio, a brand with a rich legacy in the professional speaker space. We like the pebble-shaped case with a glossy finish that adds to the premium vibe. Aside from the rich soundstage, these buds also score with their ANC solution, wireless charging and an IP54 certification for dust and water resistance.

Price: Rs 8,999