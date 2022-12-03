 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Dec 03, 2022 / 02:59 AM IST

When Apple unveiled the AirPods back in 2016, it would have been difficult to imagine just how ubiquitous wireless earbuds would become. If you are looking for the best earbuds from 2022, here are our eight favourites

Representational image. (Photo Daniel Romero via Unsplash)

When Apple unveiled  the AirPods (along with the iPhone 7) back in 2016, it would have been difficult to imagine just how ubiquitous wireless earbuds would become. It might have started as a convenience category — earbuds which finally allowed you to "cut the cord" and stay unhindered whether you’re at the gym or constantly on calls on the go. It’s no longer just about convenience; that’s a given now. TWS Bluetooth earbuds have upped their acoustic game, improved battery life and longevity as well as ushered in innovations that have impacted call quality. It’s why they’re outselling all other categories of headphones. These are our favourite earbuds from 2022:

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

One of the best looking TWS earbuds with its unique matte finish and a cool bora purple colour option. It’s also one of the best this year on the acoustic front (especially for Samsung users who can experience 24-bit Hi-Fi audio). A vent on the inside of each of the buds helps relieve pressure. The buds are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessor (the Buds Pro) that also make them comfortable for longer periods of time. Call quality gets a boost with three high SNR mics and increased wind shield area that filters out 40 per cent more unwanted noise.

Price: Rs 17,999

Google Pixel Buds Pro