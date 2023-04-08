Best TWS bluetooth earbuds under Rs 10,000: Features, prices and reviews of top models

You don’t need to break the bank for a good pair of TWS bluetooth earbuds, at least not in 2023. Device manufacturers have upped their game, adding features like wireless charging and ANC (Active noise cancellation) that were reserved for pricier earbuds. We’ve also seen price drops and offers on high-quality earbuds from the likes of Sony and Samsung.

We’ve lined up the best buds you can buy under Rs 10,000. Buds that don’t cut too many corners and fit into you budget almost as easily as they slip into your skinniest jeans.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 weigh just 5 gm, making them comfortable to wear for longer hours

A recent price correction makes this one of the sweetest deals under Rs 10,000. They’re not just light on your wallet, they also sit easy on your ears - each of these buds weighs just 5 gm, making them comfortable to wear for longer hours. Just what you need for those days with multiple video meetings that are a throwback to your WFH days. Samsung adds a splash of colour – all four colour ways feature a white case on the outside that is contrasted by the colour of the buds and the inside of the case. And then there’s the stellar ANC.

Price: Rs 7,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R

These are the first TWS earbuds that OnePlus has co-developed with Danish audio major Dynaudio

This time, OnePlus has unleashed two variants (the Pro 2 and Pro 2R) that are also the first TWS earbuds that OnePlus has co-developed with Danish audio major Dynaudio. The design language is similar to its predecessor with the same clean lines on the case; the featherlight earbuds now come in a cool shade of green. But it’s the soundstage that sets this apart; OnePlus has fine-tuned the lows, these buds also come with all the latest connectivity options including Google Fast Pair and up to 39 hours of battery life.

Price: Rs 9,999

Nothing Ear (2)

The Nothing Ear (2) buds are splash proof and dust resistant

We’ve been fans of Nothing’s design philosophy ever since the brand’s first product, the Ear (1), hit the scene. The Ear (2) aims to expand the brand’s appeal beyond just sensibilities with key improvements in ANC and the overall acoustics. Personal Sound Profile, which analyses your individual sensitivity to different frequencies and adds to the overall experience, is a cool addition. Nothing has also incorporated a more sturdy design with IP55 and IP54 ratings for the case and the buds that make it an attractive proposition for active lifestyles – these buds are splash proof and dust resistant.

Price: Rs 9,999

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are bundled with three pairs of silicon tips, so you can find the perfect fit and reduce external sounds

One of our favourite design elements on Google’s most affordable pair of earbuds is the unique stabiliser arc, a tiny extension of the earbud that keeps the bud securely in your ear. The A-Series buds are a great option if you’re looking for a pure-play Google experience that includes Google Assistant with the live translation tool. These buds are bundled with three pairs of silicon tips, so you can find the perfect fit and reduce external sounds. Google has kitted these buds with 12mm drivers with bass boost, while the beam-foaming microphones enhance call quality.

Price: Rs 7,999

OPPO Enco X2

The OPPO Enco X2's pebble-shaped case comes with a glossy finish that adds to its premium vibe

OPPO would like you think of its premium buds as HiFi speaker bundled into a pair of TWS earbuds. Its priciest buds for the Indian market, OPPO leverages its partnership with Dynaudio, one of the premier brands in the professional speaker space, for this one. OPPO’s pebble-shaped case comes with a glossy finish that adds to its premium vibe. Aside from the high quality acoustic experience, these buds also offer wireless charging and come an IP54 certification for dust and water resistance

Price: Rs 10,866

Sony WF-XB700

The Sony WF-XB700 gives you 18 hours of battery life and the quick charging option gives you 60 minutes of music playback with a 10-minute charge

Sony’s legendary ‘Extra Bass’ is a big part of the WF-XB700’s appeal. These buds deliver punchy bass and low-end sound. Sony’s unique Ergonomic Tri-hold structure ensures these buds make contact with three different points on your ear for a comfortable yet secure fit. Don’t worry about those sweaty workouts in the gym, these buds come with an IPX-water resistance. You get 18 hours of battery life and the quick charging option gives you 60 minutes of music playback with a 10-minute charge. We also like the well-designed buttons on the buds that give you more control.

Price: Rs 7,453