you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Both the wireless earbuds — the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 — have been priced aggressively at Rs 9,990 and Rs 18,990, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony has launched two new truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India called the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700. Both the wireless earbuds — the WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 — have been priced aggressively at Rs 9,990 and Rs 18,990, respectively.

Sony WF-XB700 features and specs

The WF-XB700 is the more affordable truly wireless headset launched by Sony. It sits under Sony’s ‘Extra Bass’ category, which suits best for the ones wanting punchy bass without any compromise on the voice clarity. This was made possible by the the 12mm drivers it packs inside.

Close

The sub-Rs 10,000 TWS sports a Tri-hold structure aimed to provide for a comfortable fit. It also has an IPX4 rating, making it resistant to sweat and slightly wet conditions.

related news

Sony claims that the earbuds offer up to 9 hours of battery life and the case combined gives up to 18 hours worth of juice.

Sony WF-SP800N features and specs

The WF-SP800N is a noise-cancellation TWS that blocks outside noise. The wireless audio earbuds also feature Sony’s Extra Bass technology and come with IP55 certification for water and dust resistance.

The WF-SP800N TWS offer up to 9 hours worth of battery life and the charging case refuels the battery for an hour-long worth of use within a 10-minute charge. It also has support for gesture controls for play/pause and accepting calls. There is a Quick Attention function wherein you need to place your finger over the earbud in order to turn down the volume and allow ambient sound in.

You can customise these settings via the Sony Headphones Connect app.

The WF-XB700 is available on sale via Flipkart, whereas the WF-SP800N will be available for purchase starting June 26.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #Sony #wireless earbuds

