Best flagship smartphones of 2023: iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 or Google Pixel?

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Between Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Xiaomi and Oppo, we help you decide which flagship smartphone is the best for you

At the heart of the One Plus 11 is the year’s preferred flagship chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The first quarter of the year is usually one of the busiest launch windows for flagship smartphones. 2023 is no exception. Samsung has upped its camera game even further with a 200MP lens on its premium smartphone while OPPO has launched its first foldable flip device for the Indian market. Xiaomi and OnePlus have leveraged their partnerships with the world’s premier imaging brands even as the iPhone and Google Pixel remain in the mix.

If you’re looking to splurge on a flagship smartphone, now is a great time:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is propelled by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 5000 mAh battery