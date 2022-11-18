 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Facebook to make changes from December 1 – no more political or religious views on profiles

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

Meta said that the changes were in line with making Facebook easier to navigate

A spokesperson for Facebook said that people who have these fields filled out are being sent notifcations, letting them know these fields will be removed. (Representational image)

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has confirmed that it will start removing four information fields from profiles, starting December 1st.

From next month, Facebook profiles will no longer contain addresses, religious views, political views or the "interested in" field, which indicates an account's sexual orientation.

The changes were first spotted by Matt Navarra on twitter, who shared a screenshot of the notice that is being sent to Facebook users, that have the fields in question on their profiles. Also Read | Meta's India net profit more than doubles to Rs 297 crore in FY22

“As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address,” A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement shared with TechCrunch.

“We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.”

Earlier this month, Meta let go of 11,000 employees from their pay roll, accounting for 13% of the total workforce. Soon after Meta India's managing director Ajit Mohan also left the firm after a four-year stint to join Snap Inc.