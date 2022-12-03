 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Epic Games' Reality Scan app can turn objects into 3D models

Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

The app has been released for free on Apple's App Store

(Image Courtesy: Epic Games)

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, has launched a free app on the iOS app store that can scan items and create high-fidelity 3D models of them.

RealityScan is a scanning app that lets you replicate various items as high quality 3D models in software.

To use it, simply open the app and take photos as instructed to generate a 3D model. The app uses cloud processing to achieve this, and without the use of any additional hardware.

Once you like the results, you can share the model on Sketchfab, an online 3D model viewer, and share it with other users.

The app was created by Capturing Reality, an in-house Epic Games development studio. They have also partnered with Quixel, the creators of Megascans, to make it simpler to create CG models from the captured 3D scans.