Elon Musk may make Twitter edit button available to all

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk may have put a price tag on the much-coveted blue check mark but he could free up the edit button from the confines of the microblogging site's subscription service and make it available to all.

According to a Bloomberg report, the first major change under Musk will be opening up the feature to everyone as early as next week.

Also Read: Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

Subscribers of Twitter Blue, which is not available in India yet, have to pay $4.99 a month to access the feature. Twitter Blue is only available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The subscription service is next on Musk's radar who is looking to expand its scope to include verification, marked by the blue tick, and increase the price to $8 a month.

At the increased cost, users will have access to priority replies and long-form audio and video uploads. It will have half the ads.

Also Read: Elon Musk makes a case for Twitter blue tick fee. Here’s what subscribers will get

The big selling point, however, will be the ability to buy or rather rent the blue tick during the subscription period.

Bloomberg said the revamped subscription service could be live as soon as November 7, 2022. Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

Users who have already been verified will get 90 days to become paying members or risk losing the blue tick.