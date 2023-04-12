Elon Musk has reportedly purchased a lot of GPUs for a Twitter AI project

Elon Musk has reportedly okayed the purchase of 10,000 data centre-grade GPUs for use at one of Twitter's data centres.

As reported by Business Insider, the big purchase is supposedly for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) project that will be handled in-house.

An insider source told the publication that Musk was committed to the project and spent a lot of money acquiring the GPUs.

Moneycontrol News