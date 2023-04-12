 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Elon Musk has reportedly purchased a lot of GPUs for a Twitter AI project

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

The social media firm has reportedly invested in 10,000 data centre-grade GPUs for Twitter's two remaining data centres.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has reportedly okayed the purchase of 10,000 data centre-grade GPUs for use at one of Twitter's data centres.

As reported by Business Insider, the big purchase is supposedly for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) project that will be handled in-house.

Also Read | 10 takeaways from Elon Musk’s BBC interview on Twitter, AI, blue tick and more

An insider source told the publication that Musk was committed to the project and spent a lot of money acquiring the GPUs.