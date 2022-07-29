Deloitte India announces partnership with Palo Alto Networks to combat cyberattacks

IT and financial consultancy firm Delolitte India has announced a partnership with Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company, to create a cyber incident response team.

The partnership offers a complete end-to-end technology-based service, and utilises Palo Alto's Cortex XDR detection and response technology.

The response team can be deployed to, "rapidly contain and eradicate cyberattacks from the affected environment or limit the impact of the attack on the business, and preserve the integrity of data and Information Technology/Operational Technology systems affected by the incident".

Delolitte says its Cyber Incident Response Services can help organisations "prepare, respond, and rebound with speed and resilience".

The services include proactive response planning, playbook development, table-top exercises, and cyber-incident simulations. There are also reactive services that help with crisis management, privacy advisory, forensic analysis and investigations.

“Building a comprehensive cyber incident response plan to address the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape is a tall order," said Delolitte's Anand Tiwari, Partner, Risk Advisory.

"Taking an example of the recent directive released by the CERT-In, which mandates compliance with respect to cyber security incidents, including a six-hour timeline for reporting (such incidents), a tech-based solution such as ours can help clients meet their growing compliance needs, easing off some of their pressure,” Tiwari added.

“The collaboration with Deloitte India means joint customers will benefit from Deloitte’s cyber incident response services with best-in-class Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR detection and response technology," said Tom Barsi, Vice President, Cortex Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks.

"As digitalisation continues to accelerate, this joint service offering will help address and solve customer’s cybersecurity pain points, particularly as the market demands new ways to detect and respond to threats,” he added.