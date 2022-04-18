Dell Alienware X14, Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptops launched in India: All you need to know

Dell recently dropped two new gaming laptops under its Alienware brand in India. The Alienware X14 and Alienware m15 R7 have officially been unveiled in India with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics.

The Alienware X14 features a starting price of Rs 1,69,990 in India, while the Alienware m15 R7 starts at Rs 1,64,990. The newly-launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Alienware X14 Specifications

Dell claims that the Alienware X14 is the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop. The X14 can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics. The laptop also comes with a MUX switch. It supports DDR5 RAM clocked at up to 5200Mhz and M.2 SSD storage. The X14 will also come with proprietary Cryo-Tech Cooling technology.

The X14 also packs an 80Whr battery that is touted to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life. The laptop also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen here also has support for Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-Sync, and Advanced Optimus technologies. The X14 also packs Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers, customisable RGB-LED lighting, and charging via a USB Type-C port.

Alienware m15 R7 Specifications

The Alienware m15 R7 is the company’s most powerful 15-inch gaming device in India. It can be equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics card. Additionally, the laptop comes with two 15.6-inch IPS panel options – Full HD (165Hz) and Quad HD (240Hz). The screen here also has support for Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-Sync, and Advanced Optimus technologies. The keyboard features per-key RGB lighting and a key travel distance of 1.8mm.