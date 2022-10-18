Dell Alienware m15 R7 laptop launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU

Dell has officially unveiled a new version of its Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop in India with AMD processing power. The new version of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 arrives with AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processing hardware and up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU.

Dell Alienware m15 R7 Price in India

The Alienware m15 R7 price in India starts from Rs 1,59,990 for the base model and Rs 1,99,990 for the top-end configuration. Dell has mentioned that these are introductory prices. The AMD edition of Alienware m15 R7 is available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell Alienware m15 R7 Specifications

The Dell Alienware m15 R7 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU paired with 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and up to 1TBGB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The new m15 R7 can be configured with an Nvidia RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. The Alienware m15 R7 is optimised with up to 170W TDP, making it Alienware’s most powerful 15-inch laptop yet.

Dell has equipped the m15 R7 with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display supports both Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies. The screen is Dolby Vision certified and comes with ComfortView Plus low blue light technology. The laptop also boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It also offers a 1.8mm key travel spanning a per-key RGB AlienFX backlit keyboard, which is also customizable through the Alienware Command Center. The AMD version of the m15 R7 uses Cryo-Tech cooling technologies and has a Type-C USB4 port on the back. It is offered in a ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colour.