Dell Alienware Aurora R15 desktop launched in India: Check specs, pricing

Dell has launched the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop in India. The PC can be configured with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The Alienware Aurora R15 has been designed for better cooling with hexagonal side vents for increase airflow, a 240mm AIO cooler to the processor, and liquid cooling. It can support power thresholds of upto 1350W.

The PC offers spacious internal layouts, a host of I/O ports and the AlienFX software which can support up to 16.8 million customizable RGB colors for lighting.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series pre-booking opens in India: Check price, offers, availability

Dell Alienware Aurora R15 specifications and pricing The desktop will be available in two variants in India. The first variant will have Intel's 13th Gen Core-i913900KF processor with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of internal PCIe SSD storage, and 1TB of SATA 7200 RPM HDD storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 GPU will be included as well. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... The top of the line variant will have a 1350W PSU, Cryto-tech Liquid Cooling and two clear side panels to show off those swanky internals. This variant will cost you a whopping Rs 5,49,990. The second variant features Intel's 13th Gen Core-i7 13700KF processor paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and 1TB of SATA 7200 RPM HDD storage. This will feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. This will feature a 750W PSU, Liquid cooling and only one clear side panel. The price of this variant will be disclosed in March, when it is scheduled to launch.

Moneycontrol News