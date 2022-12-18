 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Death Stranding film in the works, to be co-produced by Barbarian's Alex Lebovici

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

The film will be produced by Hideo Kojima and Alex Lebovici, the executive producer of horror film Barbarian

Action video game Death Stranding, a PlayStation-exclusive franchise created by Hideo Kojima, is being adapted as a film.

The big-screen adaptation will be a collaboration between Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios. It will be produced by Kojima and Alex Lebovici who served as executive producer on the horror film Barbarian.

The game is set in an apocalyptic United States, where an event known as "Death Stranding" has caused beings called BTs to appear. When they consume a human, they cause an explosion and create rainfall called "Timefall," that ages and deteriorates anything it touches.

The game has been characterized as "strand-type" by Kojima, with players tasked with delivering cargo to small human encampments called Knots. The player is given a rank and score upon successful completion of a delivery, and are given likes (similar to social media) based on how well they did and how much of the cargo is intact.

It also allows online collaboration between players who can help each other by building structures in the game world to help others navigate.

The reception to the game has been mixed with the fans and critics divided on the gameplay. Critics generally ranked it higher than gamers.