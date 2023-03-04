 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Civil rights audit at Google proposes better tackling of hate speech, misinformation

Reuters
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

The review also said that to better tackle misinformation related to elections, the company should ensure that employees with language fluency are more involved in enforcement actions instead of relying on translation.

Google on Friday released an audit that examined how its policies and services impacted civil rights, and recommended the tech giant take steps to tackle misinformation and hate speech, following pressure by advocates to hold such a review.

The disclosure by the company came after the Washington Post reported earlier on Friday that Google tapped an outside law firm to conduct a civil rights review. Law firm WilmerHale was tasked with carrying out the assessment.

The review released Friday recommended that Google, especially YouTube, review its hate speech and harassment policies to address issues such as intentional misgendering or deadnaming of individuals and "adapt to changing norms regarding protected groups."

The review also said that to better tackle misinformation related to elections, the company should ensure that employees with language fluency are more involved in enforcement actions instead of relying on translation.