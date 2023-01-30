Chinese search giant Baidu may launch its own ChatGPT style bot in March

Chinese internet and search giant, Baidu, is planning to launch its own ChatGPT-style bot in March 2023. The tech behemoth plans to initially launch the artificial intelligence (AI) bot as standalone and then gradually merge it with their internet search engine, sources told Reuters.

Microsoft and OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. ChatGPT is a dialogue based AI chat bot that can understand and respond in natural language. It can pen essays, write lyrics, and even do your homework. It has even thrown up a lot of ethical and moral questions, with people debating if it will one day come for their jobs.

As per the Reuters report, Chat bots in China have focused more on social interaction, rather than tasks like ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg, Baidu's Ernie system, which is a large-scale machine learning model would be at the heart of its new bot. It will allow users to get conversation-style search results when using Baidu.

The company has already invested billions in AI research, and cloud services. It also dabbles in autonomous technologies, and unveiled a driverless taxi last year, which it plans to put into force en masse, deploying tens and thousands of AV's across China.